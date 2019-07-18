Close

HEALTH HAZARD

Naivas suspends sale of red meat countrywide

Process to subject the whole stock of red meat to a thorough independent lab test

In Summary

• Earlier on Thursday, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said 15 per cent of the samples collected for testing have tested positive for sodium metabisulphite.

• Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) on Thursday closed down the meat sections of various supermarkets in their counties.

by DENNIS TARUS AND MAGDALINE SAYA
News
18 July 2019 - 19:27
A security officer outside a Naivas Supermarket.
A security officer outside a Naivas Supermarket.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Naivas has suspended the sale of red meat across all its stores countrywide pending the results of independent testing of its meat and assessment of its supplier base.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani said the action was taken in the interest of its customers.

He said the process will involve subjecting the whole stock of red meat to a thorough independent lab test and a step by step verification of each participant along the whole meat value chain.

“We will only be selling white meat for now in all our butcheries,” said Kimani.

Naivas, he added, is cooperating with national and county government agencies to address this issue.

 

The official said the company will take strong legal action against anybody found to have supplied contaminated meat to Naivas.

Earlier on Thursday, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said 15 per cent of the samples collected for testing have tested positive for sodium metabisulphite.

Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) on Thursday closed down the meat sections of various supermarkets in their counties.

The Nairobi County Government closed six meat sections in major supermarkets within CBD and its environs.

The crackdown which took place on Thursday afternoon saw the meat section of Tuskys Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue shut down after samples indicated that the meat has 63,000 milligrams of Sodium Metabisulfite per kilogram.

This is contrary to the required limit of a maximum of 5,000 milligrams per kilogram.

 

Other Supermarkets whose meat sections were closed include Tuskys Buruburu, Naivas Gateway Mall, The point Naivas limited Buruburu, and Muthaiga fine Meat Limited.

Mutua ordered the closure of all butchery sections in Naivas stores in Machakos county.

He said laboratory reports showed that samples of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko, Machakos County, had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.

More:

Sonko closes meat sections in major city supermarkets

The supermarket officials will be arraigned over charges of endangering human life.
News
1 hour ago

Mutua shuts down all Naivas meat sections in Machakos

They will remain closed until given an okay to re-open by the public health department.
News
3 hours ago

State testing meat samples for poisonous substances - CS Kariuki

Statement comes days after the expose of food preservatives by NTV dubbed ‘RED ALERT’.
News
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS TARUS AND MAGDALINE SAYA
News
18 July 2019 - 19:27

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    14h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    14h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Museveni orders issuance of birth certificates to cows
    1d ago Africa

  4. US Senator asks FBI to investigate FaceApp
    12h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos