Naivas suspends sale of red meat countrywide

Naivas has suspended the sale of red meat across all its stores countrywide pending the results of independent testing of its meat and assessment of its supplier base.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani said the action was taken in the interest of its customers.

He said the process will involve subjecting the whole stock of red meat to a thorough independent lab test and a step by step verification of each participant along the whole meat value chain.

“We will only be selling white meat for now in all our butcheries,” said Kimani.

Naivas, he added, is cooperating with national and county government agencies to address this issue.

The official said the company will take strong legal action against anybody found to have supplied contaminated meat to Naivas.

Earlier on Thursday, Health CS Sicily Kariuki said 15 per cent of the samples collected for testing have tested positive for sodium metabisulphite.

Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) on Thursday closed down the meat sections of various supermarkets in their counties.

The Nairobi County Government closed six meat sections in major supermarkets within CBD and its environs.

The crackdown which took place on Thursday afternoon saw the meat section of Tuskys Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue shut down after samples indicated that the meat has 63,000 milligrams of Sodium Metabisulfite per kilogram.

This is contrary to the required limit of a maximum of 5,000 milligrams per kilogram.

Other Supermarkets whose meat sections were closed include Tuskys Buruburu, Naivas Gateway Mall, The point Naivas limited Buruburu, and Muthaiga fine Meat Limited.

Mutua ordered the closure of all butchery sections in Naivas stores in Machakos county.

He said laboratory reports showed that samples of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko, Machakos County, had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.