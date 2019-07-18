Mutua shuts down all Naivas meat sections in Machakos

Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered the closure of all butchery sections in Naivas stores in Machakos county.

The action comes after the recent media expose showing chemicals used by retail chains across the country in the preservation of meat products.

In a statement on Thursday Mutua, said laboratory reports showed that samples of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko, Machakos County, had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.

He said his action was necessitated on the suspicion that the supplier of meat at the Naivas stores in Machakos is of the same entity.

"I direct my officers in collaboration with the national government officers to move with speed to all supermarkets in Machakos for investigations and advisory to the public," Mutua said.