Mutua shuts down all Naivas meat sections in Machakos

• The action comes after the recent media expose showing chemicals used by retail chains across the country in the preservation of meat products.
• The Health Ministry collected random samples from various outlets for analysis at the National Public Health labs.
Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered the closure of all butchery sections in Naivas stores in Machakos county.
The action comes after the recent media expose showing chemicals used by retail chains across the country in the preservation of meat products.
In a statement on Thursday Mutua, said laboratory reports showed that samples of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko, Machakos County, had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat.
He said his action was necessitated on the suspicion that the supplier of meat at the Naivas stores in Machakos is of the same entity.
"I direct my officers in collaboration with the national government officers to move with speed to all supermarkets in Machakos for investigations and advisory to the public," Mutua said.
He said the butchery sections will remain closed until given an okay to re-open by the Machakos Government’s public health department.
The government on Tuesday confirmed that indeed the chemical Sodium Metabisulfite used in food preservation is a food additive permitted for use in specified food categories.
The ministry collected random samples from various outlets for analysis at the National Public Health labs.
It further directed all county public health departments to undertake heightened surveillance in all supermarkets, butcheries, meat processors and other food operators to ascertain any presence of additives not permitted for use in meat and meat products.
The state added that the results will be shared publicly once they are out.
In a statement signed by Health CS Sicily Kariuki, county Governments have been directed to scale up and prioritise implementations of health measures that are geared on public health safety.