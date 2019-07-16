State testing meat samples for poisonous substances - CS Kariuki

Following the recent expose used by retail chains across the country in the preservation of meat products, the Health Ministry has taken samples of meat products for further tests.

The government has confirmed that indeed the chemical Sodium Metabisulfite used in food preservation is a food additive permitted for use in specified food categories.

The ministry has collected random samples from various outlets for analysis at the National Public Health labs.

It has further directed all county public health departments to undertake heightened surveillance in all supermarkets, butcheries, meat processors and other food operators to ascertain any presence of additives not permitted for use in meat and meat products.

The state added that the results will be shared publicly once they are out.

In a statement signed by Health CS Sicily Kariuki, county Governments have been directed to scale up and prioritise implementations of health measures that are geared on public health safety.

The ministry said in 2016, following a public outcry after an NTV expose highlighting the use of formalin, the government took random samples whose analysis confirmed that the meat was not contaminated.

The ministry has urged the public to seek clarifications on such claims.

Food business operators have been directed to observe the required provision on food safety and hygiene to ensure safety of consumers.

The ministry further stated that legal actions will be taken against anybody that will be found to contravene the stipulated laws and will include the closure of business premises, seizures and destruction of the same food items.

The statement comes days after the expose by NTV on the use of Sodium in the preservation of meat dubbed ‘RED ALERT’.

The expose caused huge uproar and panic among Kenyans who are fond of consuming meat and meat products from retail shelves and supermarkets.