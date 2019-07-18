Sonko closes meat sections in major city supermarkets

The Nairobi County Government has closed six meat sections in major supermarkets within CBD and its environs.

The crackdrown which took place on Thursday afternoon saw the meat section of Tuskys Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue shut down after samples indicated that the meat has 63,000 milligrams of Sodium Metabisulfite per kilogram.

This is contrary to the required limit of a maximum of 5,000 milligrams per kilogram.

Other Supermarkets whose meat sections were closed include Tuskys Buruburu, Naivas Gateway Mall, The point Naivas limited Buruburu, and Muthaiga fine Meat Limited.

County’s Health Executive Mohammed Dagane who lead the crackdown said that the county had constituted a task force to sample meat sections of 40 Supermarkets within Nairobi.

According to Dagane, the six were found to be having extremely high-end preservatives.