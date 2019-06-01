The big and not so big names pushing to replace Uhuru

With 38 months to the next General Election, the list of men seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to grow by the day.

The presidency, the heartbeat of Kenyan politics and power, is a magnet.

Already, there are dusty fields following early campaigns — called ‘meet-the-people’ tours — by those seeking to occupy the House on the Hill.

Atop the list is Deputy President William Ruto, whom many in the deeply divided Jubilee Party say is the face of the early campaigns and arguably one of the front runners.

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga, though has kept the county in suspense over his 2022 game plan, is expected to throw his hat in the ring in his final stab at the top seat.

The AU special envoy for infrastructure has made four unsuccessful attempts at the presidency, despite enjoying huge following across the country. His close allies have however maintained that the ODM supremo will be on the ballot to replace Uhuru, with whom he has struck a working relationship after the protracted poll battle in 2017.

Though he has not declared it in public, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is also expected to stand.

When approached by the Star on the 2022 question, the Kanu chairman dismissed the claims saying, he has not announced his bid.

“Watu ndio wanasema lakini mimi sijatangaza (It is people saying so (that) I have announced my bid),” said the lawmaker, who has been lately mastering his Kiswahili ostensibly for the expected gruelling campaign.

Gideon who like Uhuru is a scion of a resident — Daniel Moi — has recently been traversing the country fundraisings in what many believe is a test of the political waters ahead of his debut.

The legislator has in the last year taken his charm offensive to the Coast, Nyanza, Western, Northeastern and he has made numerous trips to the vote-rich Rift Valley.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are among individuals who have either announced or shown interest in being the next president.

Some could be angling for the Number Two spot on the ticket.

Others who are likely, though et to declare, are Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.