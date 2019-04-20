DP Ruto's tough options as 2022 beckons

Ngunjiri, who has accused Ruto of undermining the President’s development plan, says nothing will help the DP other than “absolute loyalty and submission to the President.”

“All over the world, anyone seeking to inherit a sitting President must submit with loyalty to the head of state. One cannot make it by going roughshod with the system,” the MP said.

Former powerful Cabinet minister Franklin Bett warns Ruto against undermining the President, saying he should “lie low” and carefully work out his succession plan without provoking anyone.

“He should consult widely before making any decision. I suggest he calls a meeting of leaders from the Rift Valley and take stock of the past two general elections before making any move," he said.

The former Buret MP served in both retired presidents Moi and Mwai Kibaki’s governments.

However, Nairobi University of Nairobi lecturer Herman Manyora, while admitting the DP must be cautious, says the handshake hurricane complicated Ruto’s succession game plan.

“Before the handshake, his pass was through and he had no competition,” the political analyst said, adding that the DP is on the thorns of a dilemma.

“Ruto has two realistic options. He would trust his boss(Uhuru) that he will support him and wait until the end or follow his instincts and know that things are not working and fight from within like what he is doing,” Manyora said.

The don, however, warns that Ruto is unlikely to quit the ruling party and form his outfit ahead of the 2022 polls.

Ruto, who has managed to consolidate his national support with pointmen across the country, has accused Raila Odinga of wrecking Jubilee Party "from within" to scuttle his ambitions to succeed Uhuru.

But in a clear rebuke directed at Ruto, Uhuru on Wednesday said his relationship with the opposition leader is for the best interest of the country and not 2022.

"He has never told me he wants to be President in 2022; I have not told him I want to be President in 2022. We have just been talking about the issues that affect our people. When it comes to infrastructure, what do we need to do? We discuss and we support each other and agree," Uhuru said as he officially closed the inaugural AfroChampions Boma forum on African infrastructure financing and delivery.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said Ruto’s presidential ambitions hang by a thread, with his chances growing slim by day.

“Ruto is between a rock and a hard place with limited options,” he said. With three and a half years to the 2022 General Election, Kutuny said the DP has nowhere to go.

“If he walks away, that would be the last nail in his political coffin. He is forced to remain in Jubilee and fight from within,” he said.