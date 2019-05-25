Ruto considering Muturi, Waiguru for 2022 running-mate

Deputy President William Ruto is in a dilemma over his 2022 running mate despite perceptions that he is spoilt for choice.

Torn between retaining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya base and appeasing other regions, Ruto faces an uphill task in selecting a potential DP.

Selecting a Mount Kenya running mate would make it easier for Ruto to woo Uhuru’s supporters but has the danger of entrenching the “two communities in the Presidency” narrative that can work against him.

In Mt Kenya, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria are possible candidates.

The three are seen as the major contenders from the region with the focus now on what in their strengths work best for Ruto.

Ruto also has the Western Kenya headache. The region is demanding that he considers one of their own.

The front-runners from the region are Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Coast has been another keen focus for Ruto with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Kwale counterpart Salim Muvrya being touted as possibilities.

Ukambani region may also join the fray with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua announcing that he would be running for President.

Former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka is also seen as a potential candidate and the two may use this to negotiate with Ruto.

There are concerns that allies waiting in anticipation of being named Ruto’s DP are political lightweights with no clout necessary for the position.

Soi MP Caleb Kositany yesterday confirmed that the DP could have a headache in identifying his running mate.

“It is too early to talk about a running mate now but I admit it is not a walk in the park,” said the close DP ally.

But he warned that a lot could change in the political landscape with 36 months to the next general elections.

However, the DP on Thursday said it would be up to the Jubilee party members to decide on their presidential flag-bearer in 2022 during the National Delegates Convention.

“If I will not be the flag bearer, I will support the person the Jubilee Party nominates as the presidential candidate. It is not a must I be the candidate,” Ruto said in an interview with Kameme FM.

Ruto, who is considered the front-runner for the Jubilee ticket in 2022, said the Party members will convene and decide on a flag bearer for the presidency and the other elective seats including the deputy president.

Ruto said he is ready to retire and go home with President Uhuru Kenyatta should he lose the polls in 2022.

Despite the heightened jostling among politicians, political analysts have said that the DP is walking a political tightrope to pick a candidate with immense political influence.

The DP’s strategists say whoever will be picked as deputy must have a firm grip on their political backyard so as to add significant votes to Ruto’s basket to successfully parry the opposition onslaught.

The Star has established that the DP’s trusted allies are pushing him to court at least one key opposition figure with a wide following to fortify his State House bid amid mixed signals from Uhuru’s Central backyard.

According to insiders aware of the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to steady Ruto’s presidential bid, the deputy president candidate won’t be a “flower” girl but one with a substantial voting bloc.

“It is not about picking a running mate, it is also about ensuring that the man or woman who will be the country’s number two brings on board some value,” a senior Jubilee senator from Rift Valley told the Star.