I am ready to go home with Uhuru in 2022 - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is ready to retire and go home with President Uhuru Kenyatta should he lose the polls in 2022.

Ruto said in 2022, the Jubilee Party members will sit down as a party and decide on a flag bearer for the presidency as well as the other elective seats.

"If I will not be the flag bearer, I will support the person who the Jubilee Party members choose as their presidential candidate. It is not a must I be the candidate," Ruto said.

The DP spoke on Thursday during a breakfast show on Kameme FM.

Ruto reiterated that he is not owed any debt by anyone concerning 2022 polls.

The DP said he will not allow Kenyans to fight again because of politics based on ethnicity.

"I will have nothing to do with any politics that will cause Kenyans to be in acrimony," he said.

The DP said Kenya's main problem was the presence of political conmen who pretend to be to leaders.

Ruto said the other problem Kenya had were leaders who do not accept defeat.

"If I will be defeated as the Jubilee presidential candidate, we will go to the opposition. We will not unsettle Kenyans with court cases and demonstrations and swearing-in," the DP said.

He castigated the "Kieleweke" team which is opposed to his presidency, for spreading propaganda that businesses especially those in Central Kenya will suffer under a different administration.

by DENNIS TARUS
