Magarini chiefs on the spot over irregular land sales

Magarini MP Michael Kingi has accused local administrators of colluding with tycoons to irregularly sell communal land without following proper legal procedures.

Kingi said chiefs, their assistants are the ones behind major land injustices at the expense of locals so as to enrich themselves.

Speaking during the burial of Morris Mkanga Kenga, a former senior chief in Garashi location, the MP wondered why the chiefs had abandoned their administrative role and taken up a new role of sub-dividing and selling land to tycoons.

He said the government gave the positions of chiefs and assistants to locals because they are the ones from the locality and understood their problems but unfortunately the same ones have now turned on their own.

‘‘If the Sub county commissioner will not take action against the chiefs I will mobilize my people to seek legal action,’’ he said.

Previously the MP said he told the Magarini DCC Simon Lokorio to summon the chiefs and stop them from the illegal activities but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Magarini constituency has been on the limelight on the issues of land injustices since many locals are living as squatters while only few individual have land ownership documents.