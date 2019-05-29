No development on disputed land, Kingi orders

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has said his administration will not approve any construction on disputed land.

Kingi on Monday said tycoons who evict squatters will not develop the land.

“If the tycoons think Kilifi is a place they can come and play around with the residents, then they must think again,” he said.

“The county government will withhold any approval permits on land that has been grabbed, or that residents claim to be theirs until that matter is resolved.”

He spoke at Luxury village in Mtwapa after getting wind of a demolition exercise on Monday morning.

It turned out an abandoned building nicknamed ‘Fort Jesus’ condemned by the National Construction Authority was due for demolition.

“So, if you demolish the houses of my people, you will do so but that land will remain idle. It will not be developed,” Kingi said.

The governor said many of the court orders tycoons use to evict people are fake.

The county has instructed its lawyers to start following up on all court orders that have been used to demolish houses or evict people from their lands.

If the orders used are found to have been fake, the squatters will be allowed back on the land.

“The county government will help them rebuild the houses,” Kingi said.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo said it is a rights violation to use fake court orders

“The blame lies with the security officers. They should not be quick to execute court orders without due diligence,” Madzayo said.

The law forbids inhumane eviction of people from their areas of residence, he said.