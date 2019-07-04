Poem that made Michael Joseph break down at Collymore's service

Acting Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph walked to the church's podium to deliver a poem tribute to former CEO Bob Collymore.

Dressed in a fitting black suit, he said about one year ago Collymore showed him the poem in a book.

On Thursday, he revealed that they agreed that whoever survived the other was honour-bound to read it at the other's funeral.

Joseph spoke during Collymore's memorial service at All Saints Cathedral.

"I am generally sad and heartbroken to be the one reading this poem," he said holding back his tears.

The poem read, "I hope I can trust you, friends, not to use our relationship. As an excuse for an unsolicited ego-trip.

I have seen enough of them at funerals and they make me cross. At this one, though deceased, I aim to be the boss.

If you are asked to talk about me for five minutes, please do not go on for eight.

There is a strict timetable at the crematorium and nobody wants to be late. If invited to read a poem, just read the bloody poem. If requested to sing a song, just sing it, as suggested. And don’t say anything."

At this moment the crowd chuckled at the joke in the poem and in a few seconds, the waves of laughter dimmed. Then he proceeded reading the poem.

"Though I will not be there. Glancing pointedly at my watch and fixing the speaker with a malevolent stare, remember that this was how I always reacted when I felt that anybody’s speech, sermon or poetry reading was becoming too protracted. Yes, I was intolerant, and not always polite.

And if there aren’t many people at my funeral, it will serve me right."

The attendees were in a sombre mood at this point, before Joseph went on to give a few more words to honour his fallen friend.

He said as always he would ignore Collymore's instructions, and not just read the poem, but say a few more words.

He said Collymore would probably be upset but said he was sure the man who succeeded him at Safaricom would have done the same for him.

Joseph then went on the reveal that Collymore had inspired him to write a book, which he titled, My Life in Safaricom.

"So far, I have only done one chapter which I named Bob, I hope one day he will get to read it."

He said his late friend was not only the bravest man he had ever known but the only man he had ever loved as well.

"He endured countless chemotherapy, injections but still afforded to smile ."

At this point Joseph could not articulate clearly, the congregation sent into a sombre mood.

The teary man concluded by saying, "I desperately wanted him to live forever, but somehow God had other plans, farewell my friend and God rest your soul."

The late Bob Collymore's wife Wambui stood from her seat to console him as he proceeded to his seat.