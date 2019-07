[PHOTOS] List of prominent figures at Bob Collymore's memorial service

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore's memorial service took place at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday.

Here is a list of prominent figures who attended the memorial:

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

Former vice president Moody Awori

Former AG Githu Muigai

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth

Transport PS Esther Koimett

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago

Deputy President William Ruto

Former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka

Businessman Manu Chandaria

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

Health CS Sicily Kariuki

Sports CS Amina Mohamed

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria, CEO Lamin Manjang

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read