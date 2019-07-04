Close

BOB'S MEMORIAL

Bob Collymore memorial: Top state officials, business leaders, politicians among attendees

In Summary

• Big screens were erected outside the church to allow those who couldn't fit in the main sanctuary to follow proceedings.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
04 July 2019 - 10:20

Guests started streaming in for former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore's memorial on Thursday at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, from 9am.

Top business leaders and politicians were among attendees.

The guest list included ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Big screens were erected outside the church to allow those who couldn't fit in the main sanctuary to follow proceedings.

The service will start at 11 am.

 

Attendees were dressed in bright colours.

During an interview at the JKL on Wednesday, Jeff read a text message from the late Collymore's wife Wambui Kamiru that requested Kenyans attending the memorial service  to wear bright colours.

"Kenyans should not wear black as is the norm in memorial services. I want  Collymore’s life to be celebrated, not mourned, the Church to be colourful."

Collymore died on Monday at his home in Nairobi after a long battle with blood cancer.His body was cremated on Tuesday at the Kariakor crematorium in the presence of his family, close friends and a few staff from Safaricom where he had been chief executive for 10 years.

Safaricom had indicated there will be no parking at the cathedral and limited space at Uhuru Park.

 

Journalist Jeff Koinange will be the master of ceremony of the event.

 Group Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Commercial Bank Group, Joshua Oigara, will read his  eulogy.

 

Bob  Collymore,61, passed away at his home on Monday morning.

In a statement by the safaricom ,In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

"He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi," the statement said.

It added; "In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours on Monday."

 

Bob  was cremated on Tuesday at the Kariokor creamtorium.

He connected millions through phone calls, messages and social media but at the end, only a handful was allowed to see him off. 

The entire Safaricom website was on Thursday made dark grey with a big banner honouring Collymore.

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

