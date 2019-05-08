Register for Huduma Namba, Oparanya urges

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has called upon residents to register for Huduma Namba in order to meet the target of 2.2 million persons before the May 17 deadline.

Oparanya spoke on Tuesday at Kakamega Huduma Centre after registering together with his deputy Philip Kutima.

The Council of Governors chairman said Huduma Namba data will help the national and the county governments with accurate information for planning purposes.

“Huduma Namba will help wananchi a great deal because one will be able to have all his documents in one card including NSSF, NHIF, driving license, birth certificate and many others, thus reducing the risk of having these documents scattered all over and easily getting lost," Oparanya said.

“This will make the work of the governments easy in knowing the population and help in achieving the Big Four which include food security, housing, universal health, and manufacturing.”

Kakamega county commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa confirmed that only 1,060,000 residents of the county had registered against the target of 2.2 million people.

He asked Kenyans to use the opportunity of the many clerks in their areas to register in large numbers and not to wait for the last minute.

“We have talked to our religious leaders, administrative leaders to mobilize and create awareness to make sure that everybody is registered with Huduma Namba and so we call upon those who are yet to register to take advantage of the remaining 11 days to do so,” Jaldesa said.

He said plans are underway to take registration kits and officers to universities, colleges and schools to ensure that all Kenyans have registered.