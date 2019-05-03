How to join Illuminati, Huduma namba tops April google search list

• Matches played in the UEFA Europa League were the third most searched query in April.
• These matches were followed by games played in both the Champions League and Premier League.
Huduma Number, murder of Ivy Wangechi topped April Google Search Trends.
In the trends seen by the Star on Friday, it indicates that the launch of the Huduma Number topped the trends.
Huduma Number is a free government service that involves collecting biometric data from citizens and foreigners residing in the country with the aim of creating a central master population database.
Huduma number was followed by the death of popular American hip hop artist, Nipsey Hussle.
The rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles and died at the tender age of 33.
The fourth trending query was the Sportpesa app showing the betting craze amongst Kenyans.
Fictional supervillain, Thanos who appears in American comic books and superhero movies was the fifth trending query on the Google Search Trends.
The fictional character is one of the main leads in the movie Avengers: Endgame which premiered in Los Angeles on the 22nd of April, and was theatrically released worldwide on April 26th.
The death of Jonathan Moi, the eldest son of former president Daniel Arap Moi came in sixth.
Jonathan, 64, passed away at Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru after he was diagnosed with cancer.
This was followed by the gruesome murder of 25 year old Moi University student Ivy Wangechi.
Ivy, who was a 6th year medical student was hacked to death in broad daylight outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.
At number eight was the natural disaster Cyclone Kenneth that destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people in Mozambique.
Cyclone Kenneth was the second powerful tropical storm to hit southeast Africa in a span of only five weeks.
Terrorist bombing attack in Sri Lanka was ninth query on the Search Trends.
Over 250 people died, including at least 42 foreign nationals and three police officers, more than 500 innocent people were also injured in the attacks.
The tenth most searched query was the intriguing story of the Kakamega Twins.
The two identical girls are said to have been separated at birth only to meet 19 years later.
In the ‘How to’ category, the most trending search was, How to lose weight -a query that is recurring with the increased awareness on the importance of adopting healthier lifestyles.
How to Withdraw Money From Sportpesa came in second, as people went online to find out ways to withdraw their winnings from the popular betting site.
Kenyans also searched How to cook mandazi; How to join the illuminati and How to get pregnant - another recurring search that shows the struggles Kenyans may have with fertility.