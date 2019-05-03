How to join Illuminati, Huduma namba tops April google search list

The rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles and died at the tender age of 33.

Matches played in the UEFA Europa League were the third most searched query in April.

These matches were followed by games played in both the Champions League and Premier League.

The fourth trending query was the Sportpesa app showing the betting craze amongst Kenyans.

Fictional supervillain, Thanos who appears in American comic books and superhero movies was the fifth trending query on the Google Search Trends.

The fictional character is one of the main leads in the movie Avengers: Endgame which premiered in Los Angeles on the 22nd of April, and was theatrically released worldwide on April 26th.

The death of Jonathan Moi, the eldest son of former president Daniel Arap Moi came in sixth.

Jonathan, 64, passed away at Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru after he was diagnosed with cancer.