Nyamira MCAs turn against executive for 'slow growth'

A section of Nyamira MCAs have urged residents to put pressure on the executive to ensure development projects are implemented.

Hyline Sese (Nominated) protested the poor development record in the county, blaming the executive for the troubles facing the devolved unit.

“There is no development that has taken place from health services, where our people have to go to other referral hospitals outside our county, whereas we have our own referral hospital. The agriculture department among the many departments have also sunk with their executives not giving progress reports,” Sese said.

“We are concerned about the welfare of our beloved county hence the need to do everything possible in ensuring our county develops. We need to know exactly who is not doing his role so that we can get rid of him,” she said.

The MCA said they have no problems with the executive but they are looking forward to working in harmony and ensuring Nyamira moves to another level.

Nominated MCA Fredrick Mosiori said the MCAs are focusing on how the county can develop.

Sese called upon all elected leaders to join hands and monitor closely how the county is running, faulting the county assembly and executive for failure in their roles.

“We know many people out there are pointing fingers at us but we are working to ensure we move our beloved county forward. It is not a matter of blame games but we want to ensure we join hands with the executive and fulfil what we promised the people,” she said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)