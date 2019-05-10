429,000 register for Huduma Namba in Nyamira

Some 429,000 people have so far registered for Huduma Namba in Nyamira county.

County commissioner Amos Mariba said the number could have been higher but persistent rain has been a hindrance.

"We are happy that as a county we are doing well in the ongoing process of Huduma Namba registration and I am urging all the residents to show up and register,” he said in Nyamira town on Wednesday.

Mariba said many residents no longer believe religious leaders who deceived them that the number is demonic. He credited the success to mainstream church leaders who have been urging their members to register.

“We are happy that our religious leaders, especially those in mainstream, are now advising their members to come out in large numbers and register for Huduma Namba as compared to those few who are deceiving their members over the exercise,” Mariba said.

"This is a government initiative to help the government plan for its citizens."

Petroleum and Mining PS John Omenge said on Wednesday the numbers of those registering in Nyanza have gone up slightly compared to the first two weeks of the exercise.

“We need the numbers to go even higher than the initial numbers,” he said.

"This will be helpful for the government to put necessary allocations for a known population of the country’s occupants, and this is the only way to make it possible.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya