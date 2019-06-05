Close

12 teams register for Nyamira County league

• The league which kicks off on Sunday at Ikonge playground is sponsored by Nairobi based businesswoman Harriet Kemunto Ndege.

• The sponsor has provided full kit, transports from match venues, lunch, referee fees as well as a trophy for the winner. 

KF Nyanza South chairman Yobesh Mose(C) and Wazito CEO Luthers Mokua donate balls to teams participating in Nyamira County League.
Image: GICHANA ANGWENYI

Twelve teams have registered for the inaugural Nyamira County women's league set to be launched on Sunday. 

The teams will be divided into two pools thus —Pool ‘A’: Mwancha Girls, Matongo Girls, Ikonge Starlets, Nyabione Queens, Ibara Queens and Geta Starlets and Pool B: Omoyo Queens, River Plate Starlets, Rigoma Express, Nyansiongo Angela, Kiendege Queens and Nyachogochogo Ladies.

The matches will be played at Ikonge Primary, Sironga Stadium, Kiendege secondary and Rigoma Market. The league which kicks off on Sunday at Ikonge playground is sponsored by Nairobi-based businesswoman Harriet Kemunto Ndege. FKF Nyanza South chairman Yobesh Mose and Wazito CEO Luthers Mokua will be the guests. The sponsor has provided full kit for all teams, transport to and from match venues, lunch, referee fees as well as a trophy for the winner. The winner of the county league will be promoted to FKF Division 2 next season.

“I decided to sponsor the league because women football in Nyamira is lagging behind. There is enormous talent in Nyamira and we are keen to see teams from the county playing in the top tier,” she said.  Yesterday, Nyanza South chairman Yobesh Mose hailed Ndege for sponsoring the tournament saying it will go a long way in promoting women’s football in the county.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
05 June 2019 - 05:00

