Nairobi motorists experience delays with new payment system

Nairobi motorists on Monday morning experienced hitches when using the new system to pay for parking.

Many motorists who attempted to pay for their parking at the the CBD were unable to process payments as they got error messages.

After dialing the USSD Code *235#, the mobile user is given a list of revenue streams to select the section where the payment will be done.

Some motorists could not proceed beyond this point.

County director of communications Elkana Jacob told the Star the system works, only that there is traffic in payment.

"Many people started paying for parking from 7am and due to he traffic, the system might have experienced some hitches," he said.

"The county was also doing an upgrade of the system at around 9.30am which might have contributed to the hitches."

However, some motorists who made payments as early as 6 00 a.m said they did not experience any hitches.

Among those who paid, some complained of not receiving confirmation messages while other got a message informing them that the code was not working or it was invalid.

On Saturday, City Hall ended their contract with JamboPay which has been collecting the county's revenue since 2014.

County Executive Member for Finance Charles Kerich said that the county will ensure that JamboPay's exit process will be a smooth one without interference of services.

“We assure Nairobi residents that every effort will be made to ensure a smooth transition,”he added.

The county got a new USSD code *235# and paybill account which will be announced within the week to ensure continuity of services