City Hall nets Sh1.7 billion from parking, eyes Sh2.6bn target

City Hall had collected Sh 1.7 billion from parking charges by March 30, section director Tom Tinega has said.

The collection means the county had a deficit of Sh900 million to achieve the Sh 2.6 billion target for the 2018-19 financial year.

In the 2017-18 year, City Hall collected Sh1.8 billion from parking against a target of Sh2.5 billion.

Tinega who spoke on Thursday last week said the highest collection was made in January when Sh238.3 million was collected. The least was collected in August when only Sh148.2 million was received.

In January, City Hall revised its parking charges from Sh300 to Sh200 to encourage more compliance from motorists.

Tinega said they were optimistic of surpassing last year's collection despite challenges.

The department has blamed lack of a backup payment system, compromised enforcement from inspectorate officers and lack of special tow truck for towing automatic vehicles for the poor revenue collection.

"We have a chance to improve with proper enforcement but we are aware that the period remaining is very short," Tinega said.

He was banking his optimism on previous trends where City Hall has often collected an average of Sh300 million during the months of May and June.

Nairobi has 12,000 parking slots, of which 6,125 are for on-street and 311 for off-street parking. The county has 1,601 loading zones and 1,145 private parking slots.

Another 100 parking slots are allocated to county staff.

There 416 parking attendants with City Hall planning to increase the numbers to meet revenue collection targets.

Parking charges is one of the county's main internal revenue contributors alongside single business permits, rates, billboard and advertisement and building permit charges.

The county assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee has often blamed poor enforcement for low collections.

