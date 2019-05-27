Western side back in Nationwide barely two seasons in the top tier

Vihiga United were yesterday relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after going down 2-1 at home to Western Stima yesterday.

The defeat left Vihiga United with 26 points—five behind Chemelil Sugar with only a match to play. Vihiga fate was sealed by Zoo Kericho’s come from behind 3-2 victory at home to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Two goals from Derrick Anami and a penalty by Danson Chetambe gave them the vital win that saw them move out of the drop zone, going into the final game of the campaign. Zoo have 32 points same as Posta Rangers, who held Gor Mahia to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

“My players deserve all the credit for the victory which I dedicate to our fans who have stuck with us through thick and thin. This win is just one step in the right direction and we have to put it behind us for now and focus on our next match. “We are not going to rest on our laurels even though we are now in a good position,” said Zoo coach Herman Iswekha.

Zoo will be away to KCB in the final match while Chemelil will be at home to Sony Sugar. Posta, the other team battling to avoid going into the relegation playoff, face a difficult last day clash against Tusker.

Bandari made sure they will finish as runners up behind Gor Mahia as they fought out to a goalless draw at home to Sofapaka. With one match remaining, Bandari have 63 points with ‘Batoto Ba Mungu’ four points further behind.

KCB cemented their place in the top half of the table after holding Ulinzi Stars to a 2-2 draw. Chrispin Onyango had given the bankers the lead but goals from ‘Golden Boot’ chasing Enosh Ochieng and Churchill Muloma turned the game around in favour for the soldiers only for Onyango to strike late to ensure the game ended level.