Vihiga seek to guard unbeaten run against rivals Thika away

Champions Vihiga Queens and Thika Queens clash tomorrow at the Thika Stadium will for the main highlight of this weekend’s Football Kenya Federation women’s Premier League matches.

The two clubs are set to renew rivalry with Vihiga determined to deny the former champions a chance to reclaim the title they last won in 2016. Vihiga Queens are currently enjoying an unbeaten run from 10 matches played so far this season.

While Vihiga will be out to guard their unbeaten run and extend their lead on the log, their opponents Thika will be seeking to recover from last weekend’s 4-3 defeat at the hands of Gaspo Youth at their backyard and close the gap on leaders. Vihiga are in pole position with 30 points from 10 matches while Thika United are fifth on 18 points from nine matches. Vihiga coach Alex Alumira said there is a lot to play for.

He said: “We are aware of the intensity of this match. As much as we will be keen to guard our unbeaten run and bag three points, we are aware it’s not going to be easy. They are worthy opponents and definitely, they will be seeking revenge. However, we have prepared well and we are ready for the tie.”

Other matches tomorrow will see Makolanders play Kibera Girls Soccer Academy at Camp Toyoyo and second-placed Trans -Nzoia Falcons battle neighbours Eldoret Falcons at Eldoret Polytechnic.

Today, win-less Spedag will be searching for their first win away when they take on Kisumu Starlets at Moi Stadium, Oserian welcome Soccer Queens, Nyuki Starlet play Kayole Starlet at Approved School as Gaspo facing off with Mathare United at Camp Toyoyo. Kisumu will then play host to Kayole in their last match tomorrow at same the same venue