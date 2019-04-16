Vihiga United decries losing key players to injuries

Vihiga United have been left counting casualties after three of their players were left injured after their SportPesa Premier League match against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at Bukhungu.

Coach Mike Mururi has been left bemoaning the injuries picked by his three top strikers who were all stretchered off during the match.

Mururi said the injuries on his top scorers Chris Masinza, Amos Kigadi and Ugandan national Rashid Kymbadde was a major blow and will badly disrupt his program as he fights to save the Vihiga County-sponsored side from relegation.

“It’s very sad and frustrating to lose all the key players to injuries in a single match. This likely demoralise the rest of the players," he noted.

“The injuries look so bad but the final report will come out after the medical assessment has been done. I want to wish my players' quick recovery and pray they return in good time as we approach the league homestretch," he noted.

“This is the time we need each and every player to be fit. However, I want to encourage the rest of the players who will step in for the injured players to seize the opportunity and prove themselves,” Mururi said.

He said he will maximize the scarce resources at his disposal to get the team out of danger zone. "I want to establish a strong and formidable young side for the next season."

He singled out young and upcoming shot stopper Levy Opiyo, who was roped in after Godfrey Oputi departure to Homeboyz, as a good player.

Oputi saved Allan Wanga’s penalty over the weekend and Mururi wants him to keep on working hard and also maintain the discipline.

Vihiga United are currently in danger zone just above two teams with 2o points from 23 matches. They are scheduled to play Zoo tomorrow despite having a depleted side.