Kenya bags five gold medals in Arusha

Solomon Boit is glad to have given the World Championship 10,000m trials in Nairobi a wide berth to concentrate on the East Africa Secondary Schools Games, a move that saw him bag the gold medal in the 25-lap race at the Sheikh Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania yesterday.

Boit, who has just recovered from a right ankle injury, timed 29:29.0 to win the 10,000m title.

Boit picked the injury after the Rift Valley Region Games and therefore did not participate in the nationals where Bravin Kiptoo bagged the title. As fate would have it, Kiptoo opted to compete in the World Championships 10,000m trials. Consequently, Boit earned a wild card by virtue of finishing fourth during the World under 20 Championships in Finland with a time of 27:57.0.

The 19-year-old Form Four student at Sochoi Secondary School said the win has placed him at a better position ahead of future events.

“I used to run in 5,000m during my primary school days at the Chebilat but when I joined secondary school, I switched to 10,000m and I will stick to it with a few road races here and there. It’s mixed feeling altogether but am glad I chose the East Africa Games over World Championship 10,000m trials,” said Boit who trains at the St. Patrick Iten alongside Ronex Kipruto.

He added: “I don’t see myself doubling up but I will put all my efforts in the 10,000m as I want to excel in that category and win as many titles as I can.”

Noah Kimutai was Boit's closest compatriot at fourth with a time of 32:24.9. Sombi Matayo of Tanzania settled for silver in 29:01.3 as Ugandan Andrew Kwemoi bagged bronze in 30:46.7. Alexander Okoi (Uganda) completed the top five in a time of 32:49.9.

In the boys' 1,500m, Kenyan duo of Cornelius Kemboi and Felix Korir bagged gold and silver respectively but failed to break the event's best time of 3:47.0. Kemboi, the national champion, recorded a time of 3:52.8 with Korir close in 3:56.0. Rwandese Ingabire Victoire (4:02.4) bagged the bronze medal.

In the girls' 1,500m, Babra Ajupo of Uganda spoilt a 1-2 podium party for Kenya, bagging silver medal after returning home in 4:42. 8. Janeth Chepkoech clocked 4:34.3 to win the race as Violah Chepkirui timed 4:43.7 for bronze.

Feliciana Kanda timed 17:13.6 to win the girls' 5,000m gold medal for Kenya as Ugandan Joy Cheptoyek (17:59.5) grabbed silver. Kenya's Betty Chelagat ticked 18:18.8 to settle for bronze.

Kenya also won gold and silver in javelin thanks to Dorothy Chepngetich (45.90m) Irene Jepkemboi (43.90m), while Bibiana Langom (41.87m) of Uganda won bronze.

In the girls' 100m, Sarah Orobi (13.3) and Beatrice Odero(12.8) qualified for the final set for today at the same venue. The two will line up against Ugandan duo of Agnes Apio (12.3) and Auma Onapa (12.5) as well as Tanzanian pair of Winfreda Makenji (12.6) and Emmy Hosea (12.8) and Rwanda's Noella Uwiringiyimana (13.7). Fatma Abdulla (14.3) and Naima Mussa (14.3) of Zanzibar also made the cut to the 100m finals.

Cyprian Maraoni of Kenya booked a final slot in the 100m race after recording a time of 11:0 in his heat.