School Games

Kenya bags five gold medals in Arusha

In Summary

• As fate would have it, Kiptoo opted to compete in the World Championship 10,000m trials.

• Uganda's Babra Ajupo spoilt the 1-2 podium party for Kenya bagging silver medal returning home 4:428 as Janeth Chepkoech clocked 4:34.3 to win the race as Violah Chepkirui finished in 4:43.7 for bronze medal.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA IN ARUSHA
Athletics
23 August 2019 - 05:00
Solomon Boit fields questions from the media in Arusha yesterday
Solomon Boit fields questions from the media in Arusha yesterday
Image: AGNES MKHANDIA

Solomon Boit is glad to have given the World Championship 10,000m trials in Nairobi a wide berth to concentrate on the East Africa Secondary Schools Games, a move that saw him bag the gold medal in the 25-lap race at the Sheikh Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania yesterday.

Boit, who has just recovered from a right ankle injury, timed 29:29.0 to win the 10,000m title.

Boit picked the injury after the Rift Valley Region Games and therefore did not participate in the nationals where Bravin Kiptoo bagged the title. As fate would have it, Kiptoo opted to compete in the World Championships 10,000m trials. Consequently, Boit earned a wild card by virtue of finishing fourth during the World under 20 Championships in Finland with a time of 27:57.0.

 

The 19-year-old Form Four student at Sochoi Secondary School said the win has placed him at a better position ahead of future events.

“I used to run in 5,000m during my primary school days at the Chebilat but when I joined secondary school, I switched to 10,000m and I will stick to it with a few road races here and there. It’s mixed feeling altogether but am glad I chose the East Africa Games over World Championship 10,000m trials,” said Boit who trains at the St. Patrick Iten alongside Ronex Kipruto.

He added: “I don’t see myself doubling up but I will put all my efforts in the 10,000m as I want to excel in that category and win as many titles as I can.”

Noah Kimutai was Boit's closest compatriot at fourth with a time of 32:24.9. Sombi Matayo of Tanzania settled for silver in 29:01.3 as Ugandan Andrew Kwemoi bagged bronze in 30:46.7. Alexander Okoi (Uganda) completed the top five in a time of 32:49.9.

In the boys' 1,500m, Kenyan duo of Cornelius Kemboi and Felix Korir bagged gold and silver respectively but failed to break the event's best time of 3:47.0. Kemboi, the national champion, recorded a time of 3:52.8 with Korir close in 3:56.0. Rwandese Ingabire Victoire (4:02.4) bagged the bronze medal.

In the girls' 1,500m, Babra Ajupo of Uganda spoilt a 1-2 podium party for Kenya, bagging silver medal after returning home in 4:42. 8. Janeth Chepkoech clocked 4:34.3 to win the race as Violah Chepkirui timed 4:43.7 for bronze.

Feliciana Kanda timed 17:13.6 to win the girls' 5,000m gold medal for Kenya as Ugandan Joy Cheptoyek (17:59.5) grabbed silver. Kenya's Betty Chelagat ticked 18:18.8 to settle for bronze.   

 

Kenya also won gold and silver in javelin thanks to Dorothy Chepngetich (45.90m) Irene Jepkemboi (43.90m), while Bibiana Langom (41.87m) of Uganda won bronze.

In the girls' 100m, Sarah Orobi (13.3) and Beatrice Odero(12.8) qualified for the final set for today at the same venue. The two will line up against Ugandan duo of Agnes Apio (12.3) and Auma Onapa (12.5) as well as Tanzanian pair of Winfreda Makenji (12.6) and Emmy Hosea (12.8) and Rwanda's Noella Uwiringiyimana (13.7). Fatma Abdulla (14.3) and Naima Mussa (14.3) of Zanzibar also made the cut to the 100m finals.

Cyprian Maraoni of Kenya booked a final slot in the 100m race after recording a time of 11:0 in his heat.

More:

Rugby 15’s National champions Kakamega start well in the East Africa Games

Mwenda said they are targeting a podium finish at the annual event.
Sports
5 days ago

Kangaru vow to pull shockers in East Africa games in Arusha

Kangaru making comeback to the regional games after 4 year absence.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Kwanthanze vows to retain East Africa title

Mogonga PAG High School from Kisii will make their regional debut in Arusha
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGNES MAKHANDIA IN ARUSHA
Athletics
23 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Club Brugge target Tottenham outcast Victor Wanyama
    20h ago Football

  2. EX-Ghana star Junior Agogo dies aged 40
    13h ago Football

  3. Barcelona furious with Dembele after missing medical
    1d ago Football

  4. Defensive solidity key to K’Ogalo hopes, says Omondi
    1d ago Football

  5. Guardiola scraps warm-weather training camp to keep squad ...
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos