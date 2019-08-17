Rugby 15’s National champions Kakamega start well in the East Africa Games .

Kangaru rugby 15’s coach Benson Mwenda says it’s a do or die affair as they line up against compatriots Dagoretti on Sunday after going down 46-0 against national champions Kakamega as the East Africa Secondary schools Games here in Arusha, Tanzania entered second day.

Mwenda decried of slow start in the match that was played at TGT Kisongo and said the players would have to rise up to the occasion in the match against Dagoretti.

“Its unfortunate we didn’t settle early in the match unlike our opponents and by time we were getting comfortable the game was already in Kakamega’ favour and therefore they will have to regroup and put the right foot forward in our next match.” said the coach.

Mwenda said they are targeting a podium finish at the annual event.

His opposite number Amos Wamanga said the win was given but was quick to note they will be going for the title that has remained elusive since 2016.

Wamanga said they played Kangaru during the nation schools games in Mombasa in April and although it is a good side the win was expected .

The tactician said they have in the previous events finished second and believed this year the title was their for the taking.

“We thank God for the win but generally the positive result place us is in a better position going forward. It’s unfortunate one of our player in Collins Indeche got injured in the match and we hope he will have recovered ahead of our next match on Monday.”said Wamanga

The Western Region outfit will now line up against their compatriots Dagoretti on Monday in the week long event that is being played on a round robin format