Kangaru vow to pull shockers in East Africa games in Arusha

Kangaru School rugby team have vowed to secure the title this time around when they return to the East Africa Secondary School Games mid this month in Arusha Tanzania.

Kangaru are making a comeback to the regional games after a four-year absence They last took part in the event in 2015 in Rwanda, placing first runners-up.

The school’s games co-ordinator, Peter Kihonge, yesterday said they have wonderfully trained and conditioned the students in all ways, including exposing them to proper diet and better gym facilities.

He said after closing the school on August 2, the players proceeded for a two weeks camp, where they are undergoing intensive training.

"Me and my three assistants— Benson Mwenda, David Kivuti and Dennis Wachira —are putting the team through tough training ahead of their departure to Arusha for the regional show," he said.

Kihonge expressed disappointment that the school had gone on a lull for about four years after representing Kenya in the regional showpiece for several years including 2010 in Uganda, 2012 (Kenya), 2013 (Uganda) and 2015 (Rwanda).

He said his students are prepared to avenge their defeat against Dagoreti and Kakamega High who beat them in the nationals in April this year at Mombasa. All the same, they qualified as the third-best in the country and will all be in Arusha.

“We are very confident to take the championship because the kind of training we are going through is unmatched. We are very ready to go for the ultimate price,” said Kihonge.

He said he hopes their captain Collins Maina and Brian Godi, who were named in the national Under-18 rugby 15s secondary school team, will catapult them to stardom.

He predicted tough competition from rivals Uganda, Tanzania, Ruanda, Burundi, and Southern Sudan, who will also be represented by three teams apiece.

The school’s chief Principal Wambugu Kiminda called on Embu County community to help the team financially in a bid to inspire them financially.