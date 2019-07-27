No turning back on graft war for Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta determined for himself the fight against corruption as one and the main pillar of his legacy. In his address to Parliament before the end of his first term, he indicated that this was war was fraught with dangers, many of which to his personal security as head of state. Pundits were not sure that he would pull this gigantic effort off.

To secure his second term, he appeared to have mellowed and allowed the war to dissipate. It seems as if many underestimated his resolve and thought that his campaign was but a reelection gimmick. The corruption cartels were sure that the twin baggage of his background in Kanu and ICC indictment were enough deterrents in his efforts. His opponents in this crusade were aware of his heritage which they thought he would not be able to surmount in his quest to be Mr. Clean. They, therefore, took advantage of the weakness of an apparent coalition government and went on a corruption spree. Public resources were stolen with wanton abandon in an unprecedented scale. His government clearly underestimated his resolve and capabilities.

The war against graft was thus ethnicised and weaponised. Tribes would be mobilised as may be opportune to frustrate the efforts of bringing to justice corruption culprits. The justice system itself became hostage of tribal jingoism and politics of manipulation. The president realised that the Jubilee manifesto for his reelection was never going to build his legacy and thus launched the Big Four agenda during his inauguration. However, many government mandarins in the Jubilee administration did not take him seriously. To them, it was business as usual and many looked forward to third Jubilee rein under Deputy President William Ruto. It now appears the man from Ichaweri was dead serious!

On March 9 last year, at the steps of Harambee House, they shook hands with his perennial political nemesis, Raila Odinga. The truce between the scions of the founding fathers of our nation altered the political landscape of Kenya in tectonic proportions. The Building Bridges Initiative was immediately launched and thus begun the collapse of many promising political and public service careers. Jubilee being a marriage of convenience, begun to show signs of deep cracks.

To achieve his Big Four agenda, Uhuru turned to his newfound partner, Raila to gain political goodwill. It was also imperative that the Big Four agenda would flounder if corruption was not dealt with frontally. It is on this basis that the president rededicated his energies in the fight against corruption. The fight against corruption immediately and uncharacteristically put him on the opposite end with his deputy.

Ruto joined his allies in deriding the anti-corruption war as organised to disrupt his march to State House. At some instances, political leaders from Rift Valley claimed that the arrests were aimed at ridding the government of members of Kalenjin ethnic communities in government. When these arguments failed to gain support even among the ordinary citizens in Rift Valley, Ruto’s allies challenged the president to declare whether he will support his deputy in 2022. Uhuru’s response was swift and crisp: Stop 2022 campaigns and deliver the Big Four agenda.