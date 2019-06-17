I will crush you, angry Uhuru tells rebels

­

President Uhuru Kenyatta rubbished Deputy President William Ruto's Tangatanga squad on Sunday as"criminals" busy politicking instead of focussing on development.

A visibly angry Uhuru read the riot act right in Ruto's presence and vowed to "crush" his detractors trying to derail his unity and progress agenda.

Ruto watched with wry smiles and frowns as his boss tore into the DP Tangatanga battalion in a ferocious assault.

It was a rant.

The President was addressing the Akorino Annual Convention at Kasarani Stadium.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu, the President warned for the first time that he should not be mistaken for a weak lame duck President.

"Let them not think they can threaten me. I will flush them out from wherever they are ....wait and see,” the President pledged, signalling a battle against Tangatanga MPs in his Central Kenya backyard.

The MPs allied to Ruto have refused to freeze 2022 campaigns as ordered by the head of state. They are also vehemently opposed to his handshake pact with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru said political attacks will neither intimidate nor stop him from achieving his goal of spurring development and uniting Kenyans.

“If you are a mheshimiwa, go back to the grassroots and build schools and connect people to power with the money you are given. Stop going around telling us how you are going to rise to power. There is nowhere you will go without these people,” Uhuru said.

“So let them stop making noise to me here because they appear in newspapers and on Facebook, the President said.