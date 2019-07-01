Close

CALLS RAILA LORD OF POVERTY

Ruto to Raila: I'll ensure you have no space in Kenya

Ruto goes for Raila's jugular, calls him lord of poverty

In Summary

• In a hard hitting message on Monday, Ruto, in a veiled attack, referred to Raila as the lord of poverty.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
01 July 2019 - 14:19
Deputy President William Ruto on Nyamira on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Deputy President William Ruto on Nyamira on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying he wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him.

In a hard hitting message on Monday, Ruto, in a veiled attack, referred to Raila as the lord of poverty.

"You were against the Eurobond, because you said it is corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it is corrupt;  you were against us building the railway, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us raising money in churches, because you said it is corrupt, raising money in any harambee even for women, because you say it is corrupt," he said in Nyamira.

 

Ruto was responding to Raila who had on Saturday indirectly criticised Ruto, saying politicians who give donations to churches every Sunday should come clean on the source of their cash.

Ruto said, "It is because you are the lord of poverty and you want poverty in our country. You are opposed to any development in this country because you want people to be poor so they continue to support you and I'm telling you we will work night and day to eliminate poverty in this country so that your kingdom has no place in Kenya and the lord of poverty will have no space in this nation."

The DP has defended his donations to churches on numerous occasions and said he will not stop.

In a tweet in April, Ruto said, "Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that's the ONLY reason we stand before men. We will continue to worship Jehovah with our hearts and substance."

In March, Raila criticised Ruto over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal after the DP said it was the possible loss of Sh7 billion and not Sh21 billion which was being investigated.

Raila said Sh7 billion was not pocket change to "buy mandazi" and should not be referred to as if it were a small amount. 

[PHOTOS] Raila visits Ruto's Rift Valley turf

Siaya Senator James Orengo also attended the event.
Counties
1 day ago

Sh7b isn't pocket change to buy Maandazis, Raila bashes Ruto over dam scandal

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has bashed DP William Ruto over his remarks on theArror, Kimwarer dams scandal. Ruto during an event on ...
News
4 months ago

Go sell mandazis in Kibra as promised, Ruto hits back at Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at ODM party leader Raila Odinga who on Friday attacked him for saying the Rift Valley dams probe is ...
News
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
01 July 2019 - 14:19

Most Popular

  1. Inside Nairobi restaurant where all servers are deaf
    8h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  4. Trump sets foot in North Korea
    1d ago World

  5. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos