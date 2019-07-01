Ruto to Raila: I'll ensure you have no space in Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying he wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him.

In a hard hitting message on Monday, Ruto, in a veiled attack, referred to Raila as the lord of poverty.

"You were against the Eurobond, because you said it is corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us building the railway, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us raising money in churches, because you said it is corrupt, raising money in any harambee even for women, because you say it is corrupt," he said in Nyamira.

Ruto was responding to Raila who had on Saturday indirectly criticised Ruto, saying politicians who give donations to churches every Sunday should come clean on the source of their cash.

Ruto said, "It is because you are the lord of poverty and you want poverty in our country. You are opposed to any development in this country because you want people to be poor so they continue to support you and I'm telling you we will work night and day to eliminate poverty in this country so that your kingdom has no place in Kenya and the lord of poverty will have no space in this nation."

The DP has defended his donations to churches on numerous occasions and said he will not stop.

In a tweet in April, Ruto said, "Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that's the ONLY reason we stand before men. We will continue to worship Jehovah with our hearts and substance."

In March, Raila criticised Ruto over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal after the DP said it was the possible loss of Sh7 billion and not Sh21 billion which was being investigated.

Raila said Sh7 billion was not pocket change to "buy mandazi" and should not be referred to as if it were a small amount.