I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat

Timmy Tdat says he is happy his ex-girlfriend Kush Tracey did not commit suicide after they broke up.

"It is a good thing that when you come through me, you don't kill yourself," Timmy told Word Is yesterday.

"You don't go through frustrations in life or even think of committing suicide, but you choose to follow Christ. I am happy for her and I feel it was her time," he said.

Asked if the two are in good terms, he said, "We meet up in events and we talk."

Timmy said he is in a serious relationship but does not intend to post his girlfriend online, as social media cost him his precious relationship.