I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat

Timmy Tdat says he is happy his ex-girlfriend Kush Tracey did not commit suicide after they broke up.
"It is a good thing that when you come through me, you don't kill yourself," Timmy told Word Is yesterday.
"You don't go through frustrations in life or even think of committing suicide, but you choose to follow Christ. I am happy for her and I feel it was her time," he said.
Asked if the two are in good terms, he said, "We meet up in events and we talk."
Timmy said he is in a serious relationship but does not intend to post his girlfriend online, as social media cost him his precious relationship.
"I don't want opinions about our relationship like I got from the previous relationship. I will only advertise my music," he said.
In a previous interview with Word Is, Tracey confessed that she fought depression and would get home and all she feels is sadness before getting saved.
"I was just going through so much, so many emotions at the same time, and ilikua inafika mahali ambapo nikiwa mbele ya watu nacheka, nasmile mimi ndio ule Kush Tracey, but when I go back home and sit, I’m just so sad," she said.
Timmy Tdat is promoting his new song, 'Kipopo'.
"Popo is a Swahili word for a bat, which is known to be very active at night. It is a song that is meant to inspire people to continue working hard, just like a bat does," he said.
Music video by Kenyan Artist #TimmyTdat featuring Tanzanian female Artist #RosaRee performing #KIPOPO Produced By Hamado Video Directed By Enos Olik ...
