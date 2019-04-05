Timmy Tdat, Rosa Ree tease 'Kipopo'

A collabo between Kenyan hitmaker Timmy Tdat and Tanzania femcee Rosa Ree is causing ripples online. Timmy and Rosa have been teasing the release of their club banger 'Kipopo'.

Timmy took to social media to describe it, saying, "Rosary si mi ni mkatho, unaeza leta niidunge."

Rosa Ree started her music career in 2015. In this latest collabo, Rosa outshines Timmy Tdat. She opened up about it, saying, "Y'all wasn't ready Boy. Better handles this bad gyal craze, you know you can’t cum before mi finish mi race!"

Adding, "Yoooo timmytdat come hold mi waist, make me bend down when I’m giving you di taste."

In addition to writing her own lyrics and music, Ree regularly collaborates with other African artistes. She is one of the few Tanzanian female rappers in a male-dominated field.