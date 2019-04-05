SOCIAL BYTE

Timmy Tdat, Rosa Ree tease 'Kipopo'

Club banger causing ripples online

In Summary

• Duo set for international collabo

• Rosa Ree started her music career in 2015

Timmy Tdat with Rosa Ree
Timmy Tdat with Rosa Ree
Image: Courtesy

A collabo between Kenyan hitmaker Timmy Tdat and Tanzania femcee Rosa Ree is causing ripples online. Timmy and Rosa have been teasing the release of their club banger 'Kipopo'.

Timmy took to social media to describe it, saying, "Rosary si mi ni mkatho, unaeza leta niidunge." 

Rosa Ree started her music career in 2015. In this latest collabo, Rosa outshines Timmy Tdat. She opened up about it, saying, "Y'all wasn't ready Boy. Better handles this bad gyal craze, you know you can’t cum before mi finish mi race!"

Adding, "Yoooo timmytdat come hold mi waist, make me bend down when I’m giving you di taste."

In addition to writing her own lyrics and music, Ree regularly collaborates with other African artistes. She is one of the few Tanzanian female rappers in a male-dominated field.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES