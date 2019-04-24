FALL

Boeing profit falls 21 percent after 737 MAX groundings

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future

• Boeing said its core earnings fell to $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $2.51 billion, or $3.64 per share

Boeing Co reported a 21 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday and suspended its 2019 outlook as the world's largest planemaker worked to get its 737 MAX jets back in the air after two deadly accidents.

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future when it has more clarity around the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $2.51 billion, or $3.64 per share, a year earlier.

 

