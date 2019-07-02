Bob Collymore body cremated at Kariokor

• The cremation will take one-and-a-half hours.
Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore's body was cremated on Tuesday in a private ceremony.
His body left Lee Funeral Home in the morning.
The cremation happened at a temperature of between 1,000 to 2,000 degrees celcius.
Upon arrival at Kariokor, the body was secluded in a room where only his wife, children, mom and sister were allowed.
Other members of the family, named James and Sarah were also allowed.
The family then joined friends in an open space for the ceremony.
Collymore died at his home on Monday morning after a battle with cancer.
Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga on Monday asked that the family be given privacy.
He said the company was saddened by the news of Collymore's demise, but added that the company is in good hands.
Nganga said Collymore was "ready and at peace in the two years he had been ill".
"It's been nine years since he joined Safaricom leading with a vision. Safaricom will honour him by completing work he was passionate about. It is sad but we have to live with the reality."
Former CEO Michael Joseph has been appointed to take over Collymore's position in an acting capacity.