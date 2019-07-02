Bob Collymore body cremated at Kariokor

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore's body was cremated on Tuesday in a private ceremony.

His body left Lee Funeral Home in the morning.

The cremation happened at a temperature of between 1,000 to 2,000 degrees celcius.

Upon arrival at Kariokor, the body was secluded in a room where only his wife, children, mom and sister were allowed.

Other members of the family, named James and Sarah were also allowed.

The family then joined friends in an open space for the ceremony.