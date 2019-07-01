Uhuru leads Kenyans in paying respect to Bob Collymore

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in mourning the passing of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

Kenyans woke up to the sad news about the passing on of Collymore on Monday morning after he succumbed to cancer at his home.

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

"It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore after years of battling cancer. As a country, we've lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed," Uhuru said.

The President added that Collymore was an accomplished corporate leader who steered Safaricom to a position of great admiration as East Africa’s most profitable company.

Deputy President William Ruto described Collymore as a distinguished corporate titan, whose leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable.

"He steered the company to new heights and contributed immensely to the evolution of Kenya's corporate scene. Collymore was exemplary, brilliant and courageous, especially in the manner he battled cancer. Condolences to his family, colleagues and friends," Ruto said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga noted that; "Bob served our country with dedication and sustained us as a communication hub in Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Former Information and Communication Permanent Secretary Bitange Ndemo wrote; "Go well my friend, Bob Collymore. History will remember you as a great, selfless and devoted leader and friend to this country."

Kenyans took to social media to send their condolences to Collymore's family and the Safaricom fraternity.