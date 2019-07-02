Bob tribute: Uhuru Kenyatta

It is with a deep sense of loss that I have received the sad news of the death of Safaricom CEO Robert (Bob) William Collymore.

In this moment of great sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, relatives, friends and the staff of Safaricom. Bob Collymore was an accomplished corporate leader who steered Safaricom to a position of great admiration as East Africa’s most profitable company.

Besides his role at Safaricom, Collymore served on our Vision 2030 Board where he offered his managerial expertise in pursuit of our national development agenda.

As a country, we've therefore lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be greatly missed.

As we mourn and pay homage to this visionary and exceptional leader, let us also remember to celebrate his life and achievements.

Although Bob Collymore has left us, his inspirational life will remain a great legacy, not just to Kenyans, but also to the whole world.

I convey my prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Bob Collymore.

May the Almighty God grant you peace and comfort as you come to terms with this tragic loss.May the Almighty God rest Bob Collymore’s soul in eternal peace.