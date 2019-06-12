My son is sick, mum of State House intruder says

The mother of a fifth-year university student who was yesterday shot by police for intruding into State House holding a knife says her son is mentally disturbed.

Irene Jemutai yesterday told the Star by phone that Brian Kibet had been having psychotic problems since he was in the third year at Jkuat. He is a mechanical engineering student.

Jemutai recalled that her son used to get violent and threaten to kill his father. This forced family members to take him to hospital.

“My son has been receiving treatment for the last one year in an Eldoret hospital. We thought his mental condition has ended. He seemed okay to us and that was when we allowed him to go sit for his final exams,” she said.

She said that Kibet kept on repeating his exams when he was a fourth-year.

Jemutai said she had been told that Kibet lied to his friends that there was someone who was going to take him to hospital. That was how he left Jkuat.

Kibet had on Sunday evening on his facebook page threatened to invade State House.

He wrote, “To President Kenyatta, tomorrow I invade State House. God has sent me to execute judgment on every thief and every partner of the thief.”

His distraught mother was at a loss how Kibet found himself at State House.