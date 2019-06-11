Close

KNIFE-GUN FIGHT

Knife wielding State House intruder shot by police

Kibet was armed with a knife yesterday at 4:15 pm trying to scale the wall.

In Summary

• Police have launched investigation to reveal the motive behind it.

• He is currently admitted at KNH general ward under police guard after being shot on the left shoulder plate.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT and TRIZZA KIMANI
News
11 June 2019 - 10:05
Brian Kibet, the man who tried to access the State House through the fence before being shot by Police.
Image: COURTESY

A 25-year-old university student was on Monday shot by police officers manning the Nairobi State House as he tried to access it through the fence.

Brian Kibet Bera, a fifth-year mechanical engineering student at JKUAT had earlier posted on his Facebook page that he would invade State House.

He is currently admitted at KNH general ward under police guard after being shot on the left shoulder plate.

 

Kibet was armed with a knife yesterday at 4:15 pm trying to scale the wall through 'Gate B', according to a police incident report.

"He drew out a knife which prompted officers to fire at him where he sustained a gunshot wound on the left shoulder plate," the report indicates.

Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri said that the suspect was booked at the Kileleshwa Police Station prior to his hospital admission 

The police visited the scene by Kilelesha and Kilimani DCI upon searching for the suspect's ID.

Police have launched an investigation to reveal the motive behind it.

Kibet had threatened to invade the State House on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

