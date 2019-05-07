Cyrus Oguna is equal to the task, Kiraithe says

Former government spokesman Eric Kiraithe has congratulated Cyrus Oguna after his new appointment.

In a statement signed by ICT CS Joe Mucheru, the move takes effect immediately as the government rebuilds its communication structure.

"It is my great pleasure and honour to welcome Oguna as the new government spokesman," Kiraithe said on Tuesday.

"I have worked with Oguna in the past and can assure Kenyans that the colonel is equal to the task."

Oguna shall now have the oversight role of all government communication channels under the ICT Ministry.

He has previously held various positions relating to the management of personnel, operations and communications within the Kenya Defence Forces and government.