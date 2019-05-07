'Eloquent and intelligent' : This man Cyrus Oguna

The government has appointed Cyrus Oguna as the new Government Spokesman to replace Eric Kiraithe.

In a statement on Tuesday, ICT CS Joe Mucheru said the move takes effect immediately as the government rebuilds its communication structure.

But little is known about this man. Who exactly is Cyrus Oguna?

Before his appointment, Oguna served as joint national and resource mapping project spokesman.

Between 2014 and 2017, he served as Defense Advisor/ Attache at Kenya's High Commission in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Oguna is more known for his role In-charge of Kenya Defense Forces Public Affairs Office and Spokesman for KDF at the onset of Operation Linda Nchi, a position he held for three years, between 2011 - 2013.

Oguna came into the limelight when the KDF entered Somalia in 2011.