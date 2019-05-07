CHANGE OF GUARD

Eric Kiraithe sacked as government spokesman

In Summary

• The move takes effect immediately as the government rebuilds its communication structure.

Immediate former Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe addressing media at KICC on September 6, 2017
Image: JOSEPH NDUNDA

Government Spokesman, Eric Kiraithe has been replaced by Linda Nchi Spokesman (Rtd) Colonel Cyrus Oguna.

In a statement signed by ICT CS Joe Mucheru, the move takes effect immediately as the government rebuilds its communication structure.

"In line with directions from the Executive Office of the President through the Head of the Public Service, the office of the Government Spokesman shall be domiciled at the ICT Ministry," the statement read.

Oguna shall now have the oversight role of all government communication channels under the ICT Ministry.

He will also have a content oversight role over the government news gathering and dissemination channels - KNA and MyGov.

More to follow...

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
07 May 2019 - 11:45

