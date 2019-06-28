Busted: Nema, county officials raid Eastleigh, arrest traders with plastic bags

Nema and Nairobi county officials on Friday raided Eastleigh and arrested traders with plastic bags.

Seven people were arrested and officials also discovered a borehole was being sunk illegally. The culprits fled before officers arrived at the scene following a tip off.

The arrested traders were booked at Central police station awaiting arraignment on Monday.

Environment assistant director at City Hall Mwangi Mukuru said the officers raided the area following a tip off.

Two years ago, Kenya banned the use, manufacture and sale of environmentally harmful plastics, polythene bags and packaging materials.

The ban was challenged but the courts upheld it.

The ban has been seen as having been a success with less plastic bags being collected.

There have however been incidences where unscrupulous businessmen have been illegally importing the plastic bag.

Airlines have also been in the forefront announcing to their passengers that Kenya does not allow plastic bags.

The plastic menace was discussed during the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 2) held in Nairobi between May 23 to 27, 2016.

The world’s environment ministers gathered at the second session of the United Nations Environment Assembly and passed far-reaching resolutions.