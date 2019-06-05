Uhuru announces ban on single use plastic in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a ban on single-use plastics in beaches, national parks, forests and conservation areas.

While addressing the opening plenary of Day 3 of the ongoing Women Deliver 2019 Conference, in Vancouver Canada, Uhuru said that the ban will take effect on June 5, 2020.

"Sustainable environment is a guarantee to a healthy, better and productive society. And that is why women and girls who are key victims of unsustainable practices must own this campaign as part of the gender equality campaign," Uhuru said.

He added that Kenya is a trailblazing nation with regards to environmental protection and conservation, the main actors in this are women.

In effect, this means Kenyans going to the beach or national parks are banned from carrying water bottles, plastic plates, plastic cups as well as plastic spoons and forks.

Water bottles are seen as a major nuisance for the environment in Kenya with many littering rivers, the Indian Ocean, forests and even drainages.