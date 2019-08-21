Nepotism, old age, semi-literates bring down coffee societies

Nepotism, cronyism and hiring semi-literates have been blamed for the poor performance and collapse of coffee cooperatives.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said on Monday that these problems could be why most cooperatives perform poorly or collapse due to poor management.

He blamed farmers for electing illiterate and semi-literate management committee members, including some members who are very old.

The governor spoke in Nyeri town on Monday during Nyeri Coffee Revival Strategy forum organised by the county government, the Presidential Task force on coffee reforms and Kenya Coffee, at Green Hills Hotel in Nyeri.

Kahiga said it's necessary to let women and youth run societies, saying the change may improve the sector.

“I am really disturbed when a certain factory does that while we have clearly given direction that nobody should be elected unless they have attained Form 4. But people continue to elect Class 8 leavers."

High standards for committee members and managers mean better results, he said.