We are not goons for hire, Nyeri porters tell politicians

A group of Nyeri porters has distanced itself from claims they are being used by politicians to disrupt political meetings.

Nyeri Town Focused Beba Self Help Group chairman Nicholas Warui also warned politicians against associating them with the hooligans.

He said some politicians have been going around claiming that beba bebas and boda boda riders are among those used to cause chaos in meetings.

“There may be some from other beba beba groups who have been used to do so but let it not be a blanket condemnation to spoil our good image,” he said.

Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei has vowed to hunt down leaders of groups used by politicians to disrupt meetings.