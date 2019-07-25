Waititu drops anticipatory bail application

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has withdrawn his application seeking an extension of anticipatory bail orders barring his arrest over alleged graft pending hearing.

This follows a successful objection by assistant DPP Tom Imbali that Waititu has not demonstrated that he would suffer prejudice if the orders were not extended.

Magistrate Patricia Gichohi concurred with the objection that there is no need for extension of the orders since Waititu has been reporting to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission when required as ordered.

The EACC has already filed its affidavit to show the court how Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and daughter Monica Njeri allegedly received, through their three companies, kickbacks for irregularly awarded road tenders worth Sh588 million.

The order barring Waititu's arrest had been issued by the then Kiambu Principal magistrate Bryan Khayaemba who has since resigned after being suspended by Chief Justice David Maraga pending investigations over the order.

Imbali had told the court that the governor should not use the courts to shield himself from arrest.

Waititu had expressed fears that if the orders were discharged, the antigraft agency would start harassing and intimidating his clients since no order would be in place.

He had said the investigations are still ongoing but the matter needs to proceed expeditiously so that by the time it is completed, the EACC will take the necessary steps.

Anti-graft Chief Executive Twalib Mbarak said the commission was investigating Waititu for the irregular award of tenders to companies associated with him and his immediate family.

