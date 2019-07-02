Waititu wants case challenging anticipatory bail dismissed

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has urged the court to dismiss an application by the DPP seeking to suspend his proceedings before a Kiambu court.

Waititu says he has been religiously appearing when summoned by the DPP and other investigative agencies.

Waititu was responding to a case filed by assistant DPP Alexander Muteti who claims the Kiambu chief magistrate's court has no jurisdiction to admit Waititu and his daughter Faith Njeri to anticipatory bail.

Muteti argues that the court lacks jurisdiction because it is not established as an anti-corruption court.

The DPP sought to have the proceedings at Kiambu court suspended and the file transferred to the Nairobi chief magistrate's court anti-corruption division or any other court of competent jurisdiction.

But Waititu insists that a magistrate's court should not decline to hear and determine an application for anticipatory bail pending arrest.

On June 24, Waititu was dealt a blow after a court declined to extend anticipatory bail orders barring his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kiambu chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi ruled that Waititu had not demonstrated to the court that he would suffer prejudice if orders blocking his arrest were not extended.