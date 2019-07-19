I am not hiding from EACC, says Waititu

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has denied claims he is hiding from Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission detectives to escape arrest.

Waititu on Wednesday claimed his opponents are spreading propaganda to damage his name and divert residents' attention from “the development work he has been doing”.

The governor instead asked those spreading the information to volunteer it to the EACC or the police.

“My phones are always on and whoever is telling people that I am hiding is lying,” he said.

Last week, the EACC recommended that Waititu be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office involving a tender worth Sh588 million and fraudulent acquisition of Sh221 million public property.

The commission is also expected to prosecute the governor’s wife Susan Ndung’u and their daughter Monica Njeri.

Also facing charges is roads chief officer Lucas Waihinya.

Waititu now wants the government to come up with laws that will guide and empower the anti-graft agency to arrest those accusing others of corruption without evidence.