I am not hiding from EACC, says Waititu

Governor denies claims he is escaping arrest, terms it 'propaganda' spread to hide his development

• Last week, EACC recommended that Waititu be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and abuse of office. 

• He is being charged alongside his wife, daughter and county Roads chief officer.  

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
19 July 2019 - 00:00
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu greets traders at Limuru market town on Wednesday
'LYING TO RESIDENTS': Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu greets traders at Limuru market town on Wednesday
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has denied claims he is hiding from Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission detectives to escape arrest.

Waititu on Wednesday claimed his opponents are spreading propaganda to damage his name and divert residents' attention from “the development work he has been doing”.

The governor instead asked those spreading the information to volunteer it to the EACC or the police.

 

“My phones are always on and whoever is telling people that I am hiding is lying,” he said.

Last week, the EACC recommended that Waititu be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office involving a tender worth Sh588 million and fraudulent acquisition of Sh221 million public property.

The commission is also expected to prosecute the governor’s wife Susan Ndung’u and their daughter Monica Njeri.

Also facing charges is roads chief officer Lucas Waihinya.

Waititu now wants the government to come up with laws that will guide and empower the anti-graft agency to arrest those accusing others of corruption without evidence.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (center) listens to Limuru market contractor Wanjiru Ndungu on Wednesday when he inspected its ongoing construction
'DEVELOPMENT COVER-UP': Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (center) listens to Limuru market contractor Wanjiru Ndungu on Wednesday when he inspected its ongoing construction
Image: GEORGE MUGO

“We must have laws that will help protect the images of people," he said. 

Waititu asked why his wife and daughter are being involved in issues they do not know, saying wise men give their children property to reveal their wealth to them. 

 

“Is there a mistake to give your child something?” Waititu asked.  

He spoke when he made an impromptu visit to the Sh45 million Limuru open-air market which is under construction. 

He was accompanied by Limuru Central MCA Joseph Kahenya among other county officials. 

Waititu said that the market will be completed within one month, asking the contractor Wanjiru Njenga to fast-track the work since President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open it.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

