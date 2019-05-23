Governor Waititu arrested in Nairobi by EACC detectives

• The detectives were searching for vital documents as the EACC steps up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.
• 15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption detectives.
Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.
Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.
The governor told the senators that he was unaware of the improper expenditures and was equally shocked.
State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita later denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.
The High Court earlier this month also stopped Waititu from implementing a Sh16.5 billion supplementary budget for this year.
Justice James Makau declared that the Kiambu county assembly abdicated its duties by failing to procedurally deal with the budget of 2018-2019.