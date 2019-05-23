Governor Waititu arrested in Nairobi by EACC detectives

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption detectives.

Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.

The detectives were searching for vital documents as the EACC steps up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.

15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.