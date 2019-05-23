GRAFT PROBE

Governor Waititu arrested in Nairobi by EACC detectives

In Summary

• The detectives were searching for vital documents as the EACC steps up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.

• 15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

Kiambu county governor Ferdinand Waititu when he appeared before the CPIC to answer audit queries on 2nd.May.2019.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption detectives.

Waititu was arrested after more than six hours of interrogation following a dawn raid by the detectives in his Runda and Garden Estate homes in Nairobi.

The detectives were searching for vital documents as the EACC steps up their graft probe over audit queries in Kiambu county.

 

15 other county officials are also under the EACC radar over the matter.

     Earlier this month, the Kiambu County Government presented the Senate with a financial statement showing Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to Kiambu.

Police officers at Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's residence in Runda, Nairobi.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

The governor told the senators that he was unaware of the improper expenditures and was equally shocked.

State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita later denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.

The High Court earlier this month also stopped Waititu from implementing a Sh16.5 billion supplementary budget for this year.      

Justice James Makau declared that the Kiambu county assembly abdicated its duties by failing to procedurally deal with the budget of 2018-2019. 

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
23 May 2019 - 12:33

