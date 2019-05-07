KenHA asked to give 40% of project to locals

The Kenya National Highways Authority was yesterday told to explain how it intends to promote local contractors as it rolls out massive infrastructure projects.

Leaders from Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Embu, and Nyeri raised concerns that massive road projects were being given to outsiders.

The Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015 lists promotion of local industry, sustainable development and promotion of citizen contractors as cardinal values and principles that guide state organs and public entities in the procurement of goods and services.

The leaders who attended consultative meeting in Nairobi were not convinced that the Sh33 billion Kenol-Sagana-Marua road that is approximately 84km will involve residents.

The road will be a dual carriageway.

Governors present included Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Martin Wambora (Embu) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

MPs Patrick Wanaina (Thika), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Geoffrey King'ang'i (Mbere South) and Mary Waithira (Magua) attended.

KeNHA board chair Erastus Mwongera and DG Peter Mundinia were present.

"When shall we get local contractors? Sh33 billion can change the landscape for ever," Wanaina said.

The leaders warned the authority against demolishing structures along the corridor without giving notice to the owners.

Governor Waiguru said the 40 per cent local contract must be captured before the contract is signed.

"There is a dam in Kirinyaga where we were told that we came a little late as the contract had been signed. It will be difficult to have the 40 per cent once the contract has been signed,"Waiguru said.

Waiguru said comprehensive analysis of the project has been done by KeNHA.

"We wanted an assurance that there will be 40 per cent for our people to build the road. We want to be assured that Kenyan contractors get at least 40 per cent share and we have been assured that will happen,"she said.

Waiguru added that the project will also factor in affirmative action for youth(15 per cent), women (10 per cent) and persons living with disability at five percent.

She said underpasses should be provided for wildlife.

The road project will affect 868 households. In Muranga county, 17 households will be affected, Kirinyaga(415), Embu(13) and Nyeri (423).

A the meeting the leaders said locally available materials such as ballast, rock and sand should be used during construction of the project.

The leaders said huge projects such as SGR have been grabbed by outsiders before leaving "small boys and girls they sired."

Mwongera said he has fought all his live to ensure that local contractors get the job.

"They let us down. You give them a Sh500 million job and the moment you release the first payment, they disappear. It will be of help if you can engage them at various levels," Mwongera said adding that they are sometimes frustrated when they do not get local contractors.

Mundinia said they expect to have the tender ready by July and works are set to start in October.

"It will only take three years to finish,"Mundinia said. The project is funded by African Development Bank.

The design of the road was carried out between 2013 and 2015 as pipeline project of Mombasa-Nairobi-Addis Ababa road project.

KeNHA is currently carrying out the design of the corridor.