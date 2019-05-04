EACC loses application in Sh109m case

The anti graft czar has lost the first round in a suit seeking to charge directors of a firm reportedly involved in a Sh109 million fraudulent land payout deal with the National Lands commission.

This is after a court sitting in Mombasa dismissed its application to have an anticipatory bail case by the directors of Tornado Carriers Limited, transferred and heard at the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi.

The two, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Nazir Ahmed Matabkhan, had filed the suit through their lawyer Kinyua Kamundi, seeking to shield themselves from any arrests or prosecution, on grounds that the EACC had already exonerated them.

Justice Thande Mugure on Friday noted that the Chief Justice should establish registries throughout the country, to have anti-corruption cases handled anywhere.

He noted that it was costly to have litigants and their lawyers travel all the way to Nairobi, at their own cost, to have their cases heard.

The EACC had on April 24 filed the application for the matter to be transferred to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division

“The CJ as head of judiciary has powers to establish sub-registries and divisions outside Nairobi. The failure to do so has in my view the net effect of stripping the High Court in stations outside Nairobi, of the jurisdiction conferred upon it by the constitution,” said Justice Thande.